Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

