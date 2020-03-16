CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEO opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $92.33 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently commented on CEO shares. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

