CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

