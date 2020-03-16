CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Receives GBX 158.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

CMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 136 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.37. The stock has a market cap of $430.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

