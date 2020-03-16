Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 28,300 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $60,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $14,649,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

