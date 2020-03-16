Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NYSE O opened at $71.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

