Cipher Capital LP Sells 435,588 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 435,588 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.63 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

