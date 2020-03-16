Cipher Capital LP Sells 2,713 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

