Cipher Capital LP Sells 2,561 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.