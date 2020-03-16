Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

