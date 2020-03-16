Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.18 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

