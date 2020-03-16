Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $205.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

