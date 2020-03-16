Cipher Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.04.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $270.01 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.41 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.