Cipher Capital LP Invests $435,000 in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.07 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.