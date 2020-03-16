Cipher Capital LP Has $418,000 Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,577 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

