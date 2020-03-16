Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,078 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $19.68 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

