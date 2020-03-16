Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,749 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.90.

In other Trex news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

