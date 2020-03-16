Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

