Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,272 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.