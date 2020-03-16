Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after buying an additional 95,183 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $535.69 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $460.00 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $660.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

