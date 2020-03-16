Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

