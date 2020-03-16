CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,805 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABB. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

ABB opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

