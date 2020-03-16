CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 21,467 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

STX opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

