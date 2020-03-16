CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,409 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $535.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.62 and a 200-day moving average of $594.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $460.00 and a 52-week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.