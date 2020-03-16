CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $14.55 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

