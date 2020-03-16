CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

