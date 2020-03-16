CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

