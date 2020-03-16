CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $145.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.