CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,331,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CyrusOne by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 241,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

