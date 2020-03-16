CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

LVS opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

