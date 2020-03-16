CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cognex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 955,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 259,332 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

