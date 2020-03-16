CIBC Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$41.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.66. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$27.96 and a 52-week high of C$48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

