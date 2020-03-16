Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $63.29 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

