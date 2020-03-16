Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

CDXC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

