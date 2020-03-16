Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

