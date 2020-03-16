Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,322 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

