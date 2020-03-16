Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 3.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after buying an additional 136,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTL opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

