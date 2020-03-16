Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,469 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 4.82% of Celestica worth $51,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

