Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.