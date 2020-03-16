Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $22.17 on Monday. BP plc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

