Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

