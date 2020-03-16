Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE IR opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

