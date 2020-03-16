Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

