Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $105.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

