Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 321,762 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after acquiring an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $31.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

