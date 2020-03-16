Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

