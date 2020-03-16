Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

