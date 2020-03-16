Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 154,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

