Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

