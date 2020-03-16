Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,945,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

